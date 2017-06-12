TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, June 12

| June 12, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Byers Fire Protection District Board

    Byers Firehouse @ 6:30 p.m.

  • Byers Water & Sanitation District Board

    District Office, 421 S. Sherman St. @ 7 p.m. 

  • Comanche Crossing Historical Society

    Museum Office, 56060 E. Colfax Ave., Strasburg @ 7 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, June 12

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Byers Fire Protection District Board Byers Firehouse @ 6:30 p.m. Byers Water & SanitationRead More

TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, June 11

  CLICK HERE DAILY CROSSWORD GAMES!    Like, Follow & SHARE to get your dailyRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, June 10

  • FREE Weekend Event!!

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, June 9

  • Public meeting for proposed power transmission line tonight at Kiowa

  • Front Range Action Day for Ozone

  • Hickenlooper Orders Flags lowered to half-staff Statewide

  • The Backyard Concert Series by Anythink Returns Friday!

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 8

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: