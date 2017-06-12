TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, June 12
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
Byers Fire Protection District Board
Byers Firehouse @ 6:30 p.m.
Byers Water & Sanitation District Board
District Office, 421 S. Sherman St. @ 7 p.m.
Comanche Crossing Historical Society
Museum Office, 56060 E. Colfax Ave., Strasburg @ 7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
