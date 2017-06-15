TODAY’S EVENTS – Happy Flag Day! Wednesday June, 14

Did you know? It’s Flag Day!

Flag Day has a long history and began on the local level. Its origins date back to 1885, when a schoolteacher in Wisconsin had her class honor “Flag Birthday” on June 14 to mark the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777. From there, communities across the country began to mark the day.

 

When?

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson made a presidential proclamation, which officially established Flag Day. It was not until 1949, however, that President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day.

 

Why?

Flag Day marks the official adoption of the American flag that flies all over the country today. The Flag Resolution of 1777 declared, in part: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

  • Freebie Day at Denver Botanic Gardens!

  • Needlework and crafts

    Bennett Community Center @ 1 p.m. Mary White, (303)644-3202, or Peg Mancuso, (303)644-5191.

  • IOU with Love

    Location varies. Social hour 6-7 p.m., meeting @ 7 p.m. For details, contact (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.

EVERY WEDNESDAY 

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Contact Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Hooray for Dad!

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Kids can show appreciation for their father figures by making a special Father’s Day present and card. 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org

  • Denver Zooperheros

    Kelver Library @ 10 – 11 a.m. Spiderman and Ironman have nothing on these amazing Zooperheroes. Animals have cool adaptions to help them survive the perils of the natural world. 404 E. Front St., Byers, (303)822-9392, www.arapahoelibraries.org

 

