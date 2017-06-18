TODAY’S EVENTS – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!! Sunday June, 18
DADS ROCK!
DID YOU KNOW??
- Father’s Day officially began in 1910 in Spokane, Washington, where 27-year-old Sonora Dodd proposed it as a way to honor the man who raised her when her mom died in childbirth. Dodd was at a church service thinking about how grateful she was for her father when she had the idea for Father’s Day, which would mirror Mother’s Day but be celebrated in June — her dad’s birthday month.
- The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it was not until 1972, 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official, that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States.
- There are more than 70 million fathers in the United States.
- Nearly 95 million Father’s Day cards were given last year in the United States, making Father’s Day the fourth-largest card-sending occasion. Sons and daughters send 50 percent of the Father’s Day card to their dads. Nearly 20 percent of Father’s Day cards are purchased by wives for their husbands. That leaves 30 percent of the cards which go to grandfathers, sons, brothers, uncles and “someone special.”
- Roses are the official flower for Father’s Day. A red rose is worn in the lapel if your father is living, a white rose if he is deceased.
- The youngest father was barged by 13-year-old Alfie Patten, in February, 2009, when he fathered a child with his 15 year old girlfriend.
- The world’s oldest father was an Indian farmer named Nanu Ram Jogi, who fathered his 21st child at the age of 90, in the year 2007.
- In the underwater world of the seahorse, it’s the male that carries the eggs and births the babies.
EVERY SUNDAY
-
Alcoholics Anonymous.
For more information call (303)903-6734.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« ArapCo deputy, state trooper seriously injured in head-on collision (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!! Sunday June, 18
DADS ROCK! DID YOU KNOW?? Father’s Day officially began in 1910 in Spokane, Washington, whereRead More
ArapCo deputy, state trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
A Colorado State Patrol trooper and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy were both seriously injured thisRead More