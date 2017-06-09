WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

Online License Plate Renewal underway for Diesel Vehicles

What?

Diesel vehicles that have passed an emission inspection can now renew their annual registration at www.colorado.gov/renewplates.

Who?

Boulder, Jefferson, Broomfield, Denver and Douglas counties, and portions of Adams, Arapahoe, Larimer, Weld and El Paso counties require a successful diesel emission test to register a vehicle. Diesel vehicles that do not require an emissions inspection can continue to renew online.

Where?

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles encourages Coloradans to use the online vehicle registration renewal and other services offered at mydmv.colorado.gov. For more information, visit Colorado.gov/dmv.

EVERY FRIDAY

Al-Anon family group For more information call (303)888-4525.

Handiwork Hangout Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings. 1-4 p.m., Anythink Bennett library.

LIBRARY NEWS

Computer tutelage: One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Anythink Bennett library.

