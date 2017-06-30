TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, June 30

| June 30, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group.

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Handiwork Hangout

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.

Library News

  •  Adult book club:

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. “Dead Wake” by Eric Larson

