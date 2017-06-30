TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, June 30
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon family group.
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Handiwork Hangout
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.
Library News
-
Adult book club:
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. “Dead Wake” by Eric Larson
