TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday June, 16
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon family group
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Handiwork Hangout
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Computer Tutelage
Anythink Bennett library @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.
