TODAY'S EVENTS – Friday June, 16

| June 16, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

 

EVERY FRIDAY 

  • Al-Anon family group

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Handiwork Hangout

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Computer Tutelage

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.

