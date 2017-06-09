Performing at Anythink

Backyard Concert Series:

Funkiphino

The Anythink Backyard Concert Series returns this Friday with funk band Funkiphino. A fundraiser for the Anythink Foundation, the Backyard Concert Series helps support special programs and projects at Anythink. Community members of all ages are invited to enjoy live music in a picnic-style setting. Concertgoers will have the option to purchase food from B&B Smokehouse, Tacos Haros and Em’s Ice Cream, with 10 percent of sales benefitting the Anythink Foundation. Beer provided by Great Divide Brewing and wine from Balistreri Vineyards will also be for sale, proceeds of which will also be donated to the Anythink Foundation. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

One of Colorado’s most popular funk bands, Funkiphino will have everyone in the crowd on their feet dancing. This high-energy performance covers everything from classic crowd favorites to current pop hits.

WHEN: Friday, June 9, 2017 @ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 E. 120th Ave., Thornton, CO 80602

