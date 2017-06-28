State Democratic party chair hosting get-together tonight in Denver

| June 27, 2017

DENVER — Colorado Democratic Party Chairwoman Morgan Carrol will host a listening tour and training from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, June 27) at the IBEW Local 68, 5660 Logan St., Denver, 80216.

Tonight’s event is the Denver metro stop in a series of trainings around the state focused on activism & citizen lobbying, messaging, candidate & campaign training and party updates.

“Our goal is to engage, mobilize, and organize voters to turn grassroots energy into electoral wins up-and-down the ballot for a Democratic agenda that’s focused on expanding opportunity, better wages, affordable health care and a secure retirement,” a Colorado Democratic Party statement said.

