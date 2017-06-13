Road construction converges on Byers today; delays and detours to be expected
BYERS — The eastbound lane of the Highway 36 construction project between Strasburg and Byers has been mostly completed and crews are working through Byers today, creating a bevy of backups and detours.
The project manager said that the first lane of the construction at the Highway 36 intersection in Byers and moving north towards the I-7o overpass will be concluded today but that the second lane won’t be done until tomorrow. In addition to traffic being detoured, 5 to 10 minute delays can be expected, if not longer.
