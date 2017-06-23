Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony AND special guest Rufus Wainwright

Pink Martini celebrates the release of its ninth studio album, Je dis oui!, featuring vocals from China Forbes, Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, fashion guru Ikram Goldman, civil rights activist Kathleen Saadat, and Rufus Wainwright. The album is the band’s happiest in years; it features 15 tracks spanning eight languages, and affirms the band’s 22-year history of global inclusivity and collaborative spirit. Join us under the stars to celebrate an evening with Pink Martini, your Colorado Symphony, and special guest Rufus Wainwright!

