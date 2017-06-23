RED ROCKS • LOTTO • COLORADO SYMPHONY • ENTER HERE!

June 22, 2017

Red Rocks Amphitheatre presents

Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony
AND special guest Rufus Wainwright

JULY 6

Pink Martini celebrates the release of its ninth studio album, Je dis oui!, featuring vocals from China Forbes, Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, fashion guru Ikram Goldman, civil rights activist Kathleen Saadat, and Rufus Wainwright. The album is the band’s happiest in years; it features 15 tracks spanning eight languages, and affirms the band’s 22-year history of global inclusivity and collaborative spirit. Join us under the stars to celebrate an evening with Pink Martini, your Colorado Symphony, and special guest Rufus Wainwright!

Enter to win two (2) tickets to Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony with special guest Rufus Wainwright by sending an e-mail to by 12 a.m. on Friday, June 23. To be considered, the subject line should read “Red Rocks/Colorado Symphony” and e-mail body should include your full name and e-mail addressThe winner will be notified via e-mail by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23. 

  RED ROCKS • LOTTO • COLORADO SYMPHONY • ENTER HERE!

