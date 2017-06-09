Public meeting for proposed power transmission line tonight at Kiowa

| June 8, 2017

Intermountain Rural Electric Association is hosting a public meeting tonight to receive public comment on a proposed Eastern Reliability Upgrade between its Kiowa and Brick Center substations.

The come-and-go meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. at Kiowa High School, 525 Comanche St., Kiowa.

IREA officials said this is the last of two meetings concerning the original routing process for the proposed line but that additional public meetings will be held once a likely route is determined.

For additional information, visit http://www.easternreliabilityupgrade.com.

