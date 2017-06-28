Are you planning to pedal to work on Bike to Work Day, Wednesday, June 28? If your ride is along the Cherry Creek in the Centennial area, join our Open Spaces staff at our Arapahoe Road Trailhead. We are partnering with the City of Centennial on our station.

You can enjoy breakfast burritos, coffee, bars, fruit and more. You’ll also have chance to score fun free swag like reflector bracelets, safety blinky lights and a coveted bike bell so you can be seen and practice your best trail etiquette.

Our station is just south of Arapahoe Road along the trail at 15200 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial 80112.

We look forward to seeing you there! Get more information about bike to work day at http://bit.ly/B2WDArapRd.