TOLL RATE ADJUSTMENT PROPOSED

FOR

US 36 AND I-25 EXPRESS LANES

HPTE to review proposed annual toll rate adjustments to ensure trip reliability

DENVER – The High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE) announced that Plenary Roads Denver (PRD), the private concessionaire managing the US 36 and I-25 Central Express Lanes, has proposed toll rate adjustments on the US 36 and I-25 Central Express Lanes. PRD proposes adjusting rates to manage congestion and ensure reliable travel times for users of the Express Lanes, including RTD Flatiron Flyer users. The HPTE Board will consider and take action on the proposed toll rate adjustment at the regularly scheduled July Board meeting on July 19.

The current rates on US 36 and I-25 Central were established two years ago. In order to manage congestion and provide reliable travel times. We need to review the rates and their effectiveness each year. – Simon Stachnik, PRD project manager.

Highlights from the proposed toll rate adjustments, which assume an ExpressToll account and pass, include:

On average, tolls along US 36 will increase 10 cents for off-peak customers

US 36 peak rates will increase between 15 and 35 cents on average, but in some locations, the tolls will decrease between 10 and 60 cents

The maximum price for a morning trip from Boulder to Denver will be $8.35, a 40-cent decrease from the current rate of $8.75

The maximum price for an afternoon trip from Denver to Boulder will be $8.05, a 75-cent increase from the current rate of $7.30

The round-trip rate from Boulder to Denver will increase 35 cents

Changes to toll rates would be communicated on the overhead electronic signage boards at each toll gantry point, so motorists know how much they will be charged before choosing to enter the Express Lanes

Express Lanes offer travelers the choice to carpool, take transit, or pay a toll to ensure a reliable travel time. Express Lanes can’t remain reliable unless we are regularly re-evaluating the rates on the lanes. In PRD’s proposal, some tolls increase but others decrease based on traffic volume. ” – HPTE Director David Spector

Commuters are embracing the traveling choices the new US 36 and I-25 Express Lanes offer. On US 36, the Express Lanes have increased speeds during rush hour for all travelers (not just those in the Express Lanes) by 20 to 29 percent. The project, a public-private partnership, includes two free general purpose lanes in each direction, one tolled Express Lane in each direction and a bikeway along the US 36 corridor –- offering users the valuable choice to ride the bus, carpool or bike.

For more information on the proposed toll rates, including fact sheets, click here.

CDOT, HPTE and PRD encourage motorists using Express Lanes on US 36, I-25 and I-70 to get an ExpressToll account and pass to save on tolls every time. ExpressToll accounts and passes can be obtained at www.ExpressToll.com or (303) 537-3470.

HPTE Board meetings are always open to the public, and the proposed toll rate adjustments will be presented by PRD and considered by the HPTE Board for approval at the July 19, 2017, HPTE board meeting at CDOT Headquarters Auditorium, 4201 E. Arkansas Ave., Denver at 11:30 a.m. Public comment and the Board vote will take place no earlier than 12:30 p.m. If approved, the proposed toll rates will go into effect on July 24, 2017.

About Express Lanes: Express Lanes increase roadway capacity and help to manage congestion on the highways. The use of toll pricing during peak travel times reduces delays, manages congestion and maintains reliable travel times. Express Lanes are currently open on I-25 between downtown Denver and 120th Avenue, US 36 between Denver and Boulder, and on I-70 between Idaho Springs and Empire. Learn more at expresslanes.codot.gov.

About the High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE): The HPTE operates as a government-owned, independent business within CDOT. It searches out innovative ways to finance projects to help Colorado fulfill its commitment to increase travel choices through options that include Express Lanes, transit, biking, walking and carpooling. For more information, visit www.coloradohpte.com.

About CDOT: www.codot.gov

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout