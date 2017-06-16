New England Natural Bakers issues recall because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Company name: New England Natural Bakers
Products:
· Evoke Organic Classic Swiss; 12-ounce pouches; “best by” date May 24, 2018; UPC 853305003081
· Evoke Organic Athlete Fuel; 12-ounce pouches; “best by” date May 24, 2018; UPC 853305003029
Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Distribution: Nationwide
