Kroger expands recall on macadamia nuts because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

| June 16, 2017

Kroger expands recall on macadamia nuts

because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

 

 

Company name: Kroger Co.

 

Product: Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts; 12-ounce; “Sell by” dates Dec. 9, 2017 and Mar. 2, 3, 7, 2018; UPC 11110-02478

 

 

Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

 

Distribution: Nationwide

 

Link to more information

Food Recalls No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Kroger expands recall on macadamia nuts because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

Kroger expands recall on macadamia nuts because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes    Read More

New England Natural Bakers issues recall because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

New England Natural Bakers issues recall because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes    Read More

  • RECALL: Possible E. Coli Contamination on Flour Products

  • Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast and Hungry Man frozen chicken & waffles recalled due to Listeria risk

  • FOOD RECALL — Ellyndale Nutty Infusions recalled due to Listeria risk

  • The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies recalled due to undeclared milk

  • Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts

  • ChloroFields recalls Asian Mix Microgreens because of Salmonella

  • FOOD RECALL: Gerber

  • SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: