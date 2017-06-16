Kroger expands recall on macadamia nuts because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Kroger expands recall on macadamia nuts
because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Company name: Kroger Co.
Product: Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts; 12-ounce; “Sell by” dates Dec. 9, 2017 and Mar. 2, 3, 7, 2018; UPC 11110-02478
Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Distribution: Nationwide
