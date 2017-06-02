Highway 36 lane closure between ‘Burg, Byers set for next week
For the week of June 5 through June 9, the eastbound lane of Highway 36 between Strasburg and Byers (mile marker 94.7 through 100.9) will be closed while paving operations occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, flaggers will guide one-way traffic through the closed areas. Speeds could also be reduced from the normal 55 mph to 40 mph.
For additional project information, call (303)317-2112 or e-mail US36Strasburg@gmail.com with questions.
