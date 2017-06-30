After no activity the last full week of June, paving on Highway 36 between Byers and Strasburg will restart at 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 5. Between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 5-7, drivers can expect single-lane and shoulder closures both ways between mile markers 94 and 101. No closures will occur over the weekend.

Crews will also working on milling operations on County Road 2 between Strasburg and Highway 36 beginning on Wednesday, July 5. Motorists should expect single lane closures through Friday

For more information, contact (303)317-2112 or US36Strasburg@gmail.com.