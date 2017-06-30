Highway 36, County Road 2 work to restart July 5

| June 29, 2017

After no activity the last full week of June, paving on Highway 36 between Byers and Strasburg will restart at 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 5. Between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 5-7, drivers can expect single-lane and shoulder closures both ways between mile markers 94 and 101. No closures will occur over the weekend.

Crews will also working on milling operations on County Road 2 between Strasburg and Highway 36 beginning on Wednesday, July 5. Motorists should expect single lane closures through Friday

For more information, contact (303)317-2112 or US36Strasburg@gmail.com.

Front Page, Local News, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Highway 36, County Road 2 work to restart July 5

After no activity the last full week of June, paving on Highway 36 between ByersRead More

TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 29

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? EVERY THURSDAY   AA Strasburg Sobriety book study Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 MainRead More

  • Colorado Corn District Meetings Today & Tomorrow

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, June 28

  • CDOT, expanding bus service with ticket agreement with bus company

  • State Democratic party chair hosting get-together tonight in Denver

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, June 27

  • HIGH SCHOOLS SEEKING OFFICIALS

  • DENVER’S FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, June 26

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: