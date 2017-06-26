Aurora, CO – Like every other state in the country, Colorado high school sports are facing an officials’ crisis. There aren’t enough officials to cover all the games the kids are playing, says CHSAA associate commissioner Tom Robinson who oversees sports officials in the state.

“We are having to ask schools to alter varsity schedules just to ensure that we can cover those games, but there will be sub-varsity games that won’t have complete crews on some of them. That isn’t fair to the athletes and to the officials, because that level is a training level for both,” Robinson noted.

The officials’ organizations that serve Colorado’s high schools have developed classes for those interested in becoming an official. In most sports, these classes are local and the leadership will assist in registration, training and can answer any questions that might arise.

Classes start this month. Please see the table below for dates, sites and locations of these.

2017 NEW OFFICIALS/UMPIRES/JUDGES CLASSES/MEETINGS SPORT State Location Date(s) Time Location Contact FOOTBALL Metro Denver July 11,13,18,20, 25, 27 6-8:30p Englewood HS Chris Stearns-720.732.3284 *protected email* Greeley July 18,20,25,27-Aug 1,15,29 Sept 5,19-Oct 3,17 6:30p UNC-BUTLER HANCOCK BLDG Damian Savolt-970.397.9463 *protected email* SOFTBALL Denver Metro July 24,25,26,27,31-Aug 1,2 6-8:30p Rock Canyon HS Greg Hastings-303.503.7598 *protected email* Northeast July 31-Aug 7 TBA Akron HS Ron Metcalfe-970.630 8016 *protected email* VOLLEYBALL Denver Metro June 19 June 27 July 17, 31-Aug 7,14 6:30p Castlewood Library Eloise May Library Englewood Library Jim Henthorn-720.232.0106 *protected email* Burlington July 17 Aug 26 7p 9a BMS South Doors Burlington HS Talan Davis-719.397.2429 *protected email* Greeley July 25,27-Aug 1,3,8,10 Aug 17 6:30p Fossil Ridge HS April Greer-503.930.9526 *protected email* GYMNASTICS Denver Metro Aug 20 9-3p Overland HS 12400 E., Jewell Ave Kathy Randle-303.901.2552 *protected email* SOCCER Statewide TBA Bill Gessner-719-.651.7479 *protected email*

