| June 26, 2017

Aurora, CO – Like every other state in the country, Colorado high school sports are facing an officials’ crisis. There aren’t enough officials to cover all the games the kids are playing, says CHSAA associate commissioner Tom Robinson who oversees sports officials in the state. 

“We are having to ask schools to alter varsity schedules just to ensure that we can cover those games, but there will be sub-varsity games that won’t have complete crews on some of them. That isn’t fair to the athletes and to the officials, because that level is a training level for both,” Robinson noted. 

The officials’ organizations that serve Colorado’s high schools have developed classes for those interested in becoming an official. In most sports, these classes are local and the leadership will assist in registration, training and can answer any questions that might arise. 

Classes start this month. Please see the table below for dates, sites and locations of these.

2017 NEW OFFICIALS/UMPIRES/JUDGES CLASSES/MEETINGS

SPORT

State Location

Date(s)

Time

Location

Contact

FOOTBALL

Metro Denver

July 11,13,18,20, 25, 27

6-8:30p

Englewood HS

Chris Stearns-720.732.3284

 

Greeley

July 18,20,25,27-Aug 1,15,29

Sept 5,19-Oct 3,17

6:30p

UNC-BUTLER HANCOCK BLDG

Damian Savolt-970.397.9463

SOFTBALL

Denver Metro

July 24,25,26,27,31-Aug 1,2

6-8:30p

Rock Canyon HS

Greg Hastings-303.503.7598

 

Northeast

July 31-Aug 7

TBA

Akron HS

Ron Metcalfe-970.630 8016

 

VOLLEYBALL

Denver Metro

June 19

June 27

July 17, 31-Aug 7,14

6:30p

 

Castlewood Library

Eloise May Library

Englewood Library

Jim Henthorn-720.232.0106
 

 

Burlington

July 17

Aug 26

7p

9a

BMS South Doors

Burlington HS

Talan Davis-719.397.2429

 

  

 

Greeley

July 25,27-Aug 1,3,8,10

Aug 17

6:30p

Fossil Ridge HS

April Greer-503.930.9526
 

GYMNASTICS

Denver Metro

Aug 20

9-3p

Overland HS

12400 E., Jewell Ave

Kathy Randle-303.901.2552

SOCCER

Statewide

TBA

 

 

Bill Gessner-719-.651.7479

 

