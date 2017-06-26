HIGH SCHOOLS SEEKING OFFICIALS
Aurora, CO – Like every other state in the country, Colorado high school sports are facing an officials’ crisis. There aren’t enough officials to cover all the games the kids are playing, says CHSAA associate commissioner Tom Robinson who oversees sports officials in the state.
“We are having to ask schools to alter varsity schedules just to ensure that we can cover those games, but there will be sub-varsity games that won’t have complete crews on some of them. That isn’t fair to the athletes and to the officials, because that level is a training level for both,” Robinson noted.
The officials’ organizations that serve Colorado’s high schools have developed classes for those interested in becoming an official. In most sports, these classes are local and the leadership will assist in registration, training and can answer any questions that might arise.
Classes start this month. Please see the table below for dates, sites and locations of these.
|
