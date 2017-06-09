In honor of Navy Seal,

Remington J. Peters,

Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered

DENVER — Thursday, June 8, 2017 — Gov. John Hickenlooper today ordered flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Friday, June 9, 2017, in honor of Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class Remington J. Peters, a Grand Junction, Colo. native.

Peters, 27, died on May 28 of injuries sustained during an airborne demonstration, when his parachute malfunctioned at Liberty State Park for New York Fleet Week. He enlisted in the Navy in 2008 and was a veteran of two combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Peters was a Navy SEAL and had been a member of the parachute team, the Leap Frogs, for more than a year.

During his career, Peters received numerous awards including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and many others.

Peters is survived by his mother, Tina, father, Tom, sister, Cayce, and his significant long-term girlfriend, Rebecca.

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class Remington J. Peters

Thank you for your service

Rest In Peace

∼ I-70 Scout

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout