The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Warm temperature, sunny skies, and light winds will allow ozone levels to increase to the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Thursday. High concentrations will be in the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 14, 2017, is 46 which indicates Good ozone air quality. It was recorded by the ACAD ambient ozone monitor.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 14, 2017, is 27 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the LNGM ambient monitor.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday, with moderate conditions likely across the Front Range Urban Corridor. On Thursday, ozone concentrations will be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are most likely in the western and southern suburbs of the Denver Metro Area. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion between the hours of 12-10 PM on Thursday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Thursday.



COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

The 17,731 acre Dead Dog wildfire is in northwest Rio Blanco County approximately 4 miles north of Rangely. Moderate winds out of the west are expected in the region on Wednesday. Warm temperatures and westerly winds may sustain fire activity. Smoke from this fire is expected to be transported to the east of the fire on Wednesday, possibly affecting areas within and around the White River Basin. Affected locations include Dinosaur, Rangely, Blue Mountain, Massadona, and Elk Springs. Overnight Wednesday night and early on Thursday morning, light drainage winds will allow smoke to reach lower terrain. This will affect areas directly below the fire along the White River drainage west of Kenney Reservoir, including Rangely, as well as areas along Highway 40.

Light to moderate smoke is also possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.