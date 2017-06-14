The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Stratospheric enhancement of ozone on Tuesday, along with light winds and warm temperatures on Wednesday will allow ozone levels to increase into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 13, 2017, is 61 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the ASP ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 13, 2017, is 54 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the FTCF ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are most likely in the Colorado Springs area, including the surrounding suburbs and foothills. On Wednesday, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are most likely in the western and southern suburbs of the Denver Metro Area. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in the relevant areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday. Moderate conditions are expected within the Denver Metro Area and northward to Ft. Collins. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, fine particulate matter concentrations should be in the Good category.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Wednesday.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 2:20 PM MDT

Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

Issued for northwestern parts of Rio Blanco County and southwestern parts of Moffat County

Issued at 3:00 PM MDT, Tuesday, June 13, 2017