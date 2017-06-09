The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and stagnate winds will allow ozone levels to flourish. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are possible throughout the Front Range Urban Corridor on Thursday. As westerly winds pick up on Friday, ozone concentrations will diminish, only reaching the Moderate level.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 8, 2017, is 48 which indicates Good ozone air quality. It was recorded by the AURE ambient ozone monitor.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 8, 2017, is 41 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the I25GLO ambient monitor.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, June 8, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Thursday. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are most likely throughout the Front Range Urban Corridor, including suburbs of the Denver Metro Area and northward to Ft. Collins and Greeley. On Friday, ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range, with moderate conditions across the Front Range Urban Corridor. In areas where Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are expected, active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion between the hours of 12-10 PM on Thursday. In areas with Moderate conditions, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion between 12-10 PM.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate category on Thursday and Friday. Moderate conditions are most likely within the Denver Metro Area and Ft. Collins Thursday evening and Friday morning. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas until Friday afternoon.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Friday.