The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Light winds and sunny skies will allow ozone levels to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category in foothills and the western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area on Sunday and Monday.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 18, 2017, is 45 which indicates Good ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 18, 2017, is 20 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the LNGM ambient monitor.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Sunday and Monday. The highest ozone concentrations are expected in the western suburbs and foothills of the Denver Metro Area. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion between the hours of 12-10 PM on Sunday and Monday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and Monday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and Monday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and Monday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Monday.