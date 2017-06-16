The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 4 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 15, 2017, is 90 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the FTCW ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 4 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 15, 2017, is 34 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the LNGM ambient monitor.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 2:15 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Thursday. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are most likely in the western and southern suburbs of the Denver Metro Area and northward along the Front Range Urban Corridor, including Fort Collins and Greeley. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas between the hours of 12-10 PM on Thursday. On Friday, concentrations of ozone are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range for all Front Range locations.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Friday.



COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 1:30 PM MDT

The 17,731 acre Dead Dog wildfire is in northwest Rio Blanco County approximately 4 miles north of Rangely. Light to moderate winds out of the west are expected in the region on Thursday and Friday. Warm temperatures and westerly winds may sustain fire activity. Smoke from this fire is expected to be transported to the east of the fire on Thursday and Friday, possibly affecting areas within and around the White River Basin. Affected locations may include Dinosaur, Rangely, Blue Mountain, Massadona, and Elk Springs. Overnight Thursday night and early on Friday morning, light drainage winds will allow smoke to reach lower terrain. This will affect areas directly below the fire along the White River drainage west of Kenney Reservoir, including Rangely, as well as areas along Highway 40.

Light to moderate smoke is also possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.