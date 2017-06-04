Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to go fishing for FREE…

JUNE 3 – 4

DENVER, Colo. – It’s time to head out to your favorite fishing hole, or find a new way to enjoy Colorado’s outdoors. Grab your family, call a friend or get some solitude on the water. To give everyone an opportunity to get out and get some hits, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend, June 3-4.

Each year, the agency designates the first weekend in June as the only two-day period that anglers around the state are not required to have a fishing license. For the rest of the year a fishing license is required for anyone 16 years and older.

“The free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s extensive fishing opportunities,” said Doug Krieger, aquatic section manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “This is the perfect opportunity for anglers to introduce a friend, family member and, especially, children to one of America’s favorite activities.”

Colorado boasts more than 2,500 lakes and reservoirs, many within beautiful State Parks, and 9,500 miles of fishable streams and rivers including 300 miles of Gold Medal streams. Each year CPW stocks 90 million sportfish in Colorado waters.

While fishing licenses are not required during free fishing weekend, all other regulations remain in effect. Anglers should consult the Colorado Fishing brochure for specific regulations and restrictions for the waters where they’ll be fishing.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased online. Anglers may also purchase a fishing license over the phone and receive a temporary authorization number allowing them to fish immediately by calling 800-244-5613.

For more information on state fishing regulations, the current Colorado fishing brochure is available at license retail locations and online. The interactive version of the brochure available on the web site provides links to maps and useful videos for beginning to experienced anglers.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife produces a weekly fishing report that includes information about fishing conditions and stocking activity around the state, and a fishing atlas about places to go fishing. Find those at: http://wildlife.state.co.us/Fishing/Pages/Fishing.aspx.

The sale of fishing licenses allows for CPW to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in Colorado.

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout