FREE Weekend Event!!

| June 9, 2017

FREE FAMILY FUN

HOSTED BY

COLORADO’S EMERGENCY RESPONDERS

AND

EDUCATIONAL AGENCIES

WHO: The Colorado State Patrol, Denver Police Department, Regis University, CDOT, and dozens of other agencies and partners are hosting a kickoff to summer, with safety!

WHAT: The free event will have activities and information for all ages with the intention of helping participants understand how best to protect themselves from a variety of potential dangers.  Events and activities will include: DPD and Flight for Life helicopter landings, K-9 demonstrations, SWAT teams, an antique police car show, bouncy castle, internet safety experts, face painting, bicycle rodeo, car seat fitting stations, give-aways, Paint-A-Plow, airbag deployment demonstrations, and more!  In addition, more than 20 law enforcement agencies, CDOT, the Colorado Department of Public Safety, and others will have representatives and recruiters on scene for those looking at either officer or civilian employment positions across the state. 

Admission, parking, and the events are all free to the public of all ages! 

WHERE:  Regis University, Lot 6, 3333 Regis Blvd., Denver CO 80221

WHEN:  Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FREE Weekend Event!!

FREE FAMILY FUN HOSTED BY COLORADO’S EMERGENCY RESPONDERS AND EDUCATIONAL AGENCIES WHO: The Colorado State Patrol,Read More

Front Range Action Day for Ozone

  The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality CouncilRead More

  • Hickenlooper Orders Flags lowered to half-staff Statewide

  • Front Range Action Day for Ozone

  • Breaking Your Lease Agreement:

  • CRIME ALERT — CAN YOU HELP SOLVE THIS CRIME?

  • Arapahoe County celebrates National Public Works Week

  • 5th Annual Transportation Forum

  • Colorado will celebrate the inaugural Colorado Public Lands Day May 20

  • Heavy moisture, cold temperatures to continue through much of Friday

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: