WHO: The Colorado State Patrol, Denver Police Department, Regis University, CDOT, and dozens of other agencies and partners are hosting a kickoff to summer, with safety!
WHAT: The free event will have activities and information for all ages with the intention of helping participants understand how best to protect themselves from a variety of potential dangers. Events and activities will include: DPD and Flight for Life helicopter landings, K-9 demonstrations, SWAT teams, an antique police car show, bouncy castle, internet safety experts, face painting, bicycle rodeo, car seat fitting stations, give-aways, Paint-A-Plow, airbag deployment demonstrations, and more! In addition, more than 20 law enforcement agencies, CDOT, the Colorado Department of Public Safety, and others will have representatives and recruiters on scene for those looking at either officer or civilian employment positions across the state.
Admission, parking, and the events are all free to the public of all ages!
WHERE: Regis University, Lot 6, 3333 Regis Blvd., Denver CO 80221
WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
