WHEN: July 3, 2017, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax

The annual Independence Eve Celebration in Civic Center Park will feature a free patriotic concert, an innovative light show on the Denver City and County Building and a stunning fireworks finale. Lawn seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to bring blankets or low-rise concert/beach chairs. You’re also welcome to bring your own picnic, though concessions will also be present on-site. Civic Center Park is easily accessible by light rail, bus, bicycle or the 16th Street Free MallRide, and use of public transportation is encouraged. Or, take advantage of the nearby Denver B-cycle bike-sharing program. Parking is available at nearby surface lots and parking garages as well.