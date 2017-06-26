DENVER’S FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS
THERE’S NO BETTER PLACE
TO BE ON INDEPENDENCE DAY
THAN IN COLORADO
Downtown & The Works
WHEN: July 3, 2017, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax
The annual Independence Eve Celebration in Civic Center Park will feature a free patriotic concert, an innovative light show on the Denver City and County Building and a stunning fireworks finale. Lawn seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to bring blankets or low-rise concert/beach chairs. You’re also welcome to bring your own picnic, though concessions will also be present on-site. Civic Center Park is easily accessible by light rail, bus, bicycle or the 16th Street Free MallRide, and use of public transportation is encouraged. Or, take advantage of the nearby Denver B-cycle bike-sharing program. Parking is available at nearby surface lots and parking garages as well.
Arts & The Works
WHEN: July 1-3, 2017
WHERE: Cherry Creek North, from 2nd to 3rd Avenues, on the seven streets between Columbine and Steele Sts.
This free, outdoor extravaganza — the city’s signature cultural celebration of the visual, performing and culinary arts — gives more than 350,000 annual visitors the chance to meet and talk with international visual artists, enjoy a wide range of family-friendly fun and sample fine cuisine. At the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, experience Artivity Avenue, a full block of interactive activities perfect for youngsters. Visit the Cultural Pavilion, where music, dance and theater from around the globe will be presented. Culinary Avenue features tasty treats and live cooking demonstrations from some of Denver’s most popular eateries.
Rollercoasters & The Works
WHEN: July 4, 2017
WHERE: Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park
Spend the day riding the roller coasters and the water slides at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, Denver’s downtown amusement park, then watch a brilliant fireworks display light up the night sky, starting at dusk.
Rodeo & The Works
WHEN: June 23 – July 4, 2017
WHERE: The Greeley Stampede
The Greeley Stampede celebrates its 96th annual event – two weekends and features pro-rodeo, bull-riding and kids rodeos, country and classic rock concerts, demolition derby, streamed online 4th of July parade, Carnival Midway, Western Art Show, free stage entertainment, and loads of festival grounds activities, mixed with food and fun galore. On-site Activities: Arts & Crafts Booths/vendors, Athletic Participation, Children’s Activities, Dining, Fireworks, Live Music, Parade, Shopping, Sports Viewing.
Music & The Works
WHEN: June 30-July 2, 2017
WHERE: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
Celebrate Independence Day Weekend at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre! Umphrey’s McGee will be playing three nights in a row. Friday night will feature special guests Stick Figure, Saturday features Snarky Puppy & Bokante and Sunday welcomes Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers.
WHEN: July 2, 2017, 6 p.m.
WHERE: City Park Jazz Bandstand
What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with a free concert in City Park? City Park Jazz takes place every Sunday evening for 10 weeks, spanning June through August.
Sports & The Works
WHEN: July 4, 2017
WHERE: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Denver’s hometown heroes the Colorado Rapids are taking on the Seattle Sounders at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on July 4. Stick around for the fireworks display after the game!
WHEN: July 4, 2017
WHERE: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Professional lacrosse team the Denver Outlaws will battle it out with the Atlanta Blaze. After the game, enjoy fireworks within the bowl at Sports Authority Field at Mile High — pyrotechnics paired with visuals on a 220-foot-wide, high-definition screen. You’ll never forget this fireworks show!
