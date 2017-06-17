The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of two suspects who are involved in placing a “skimmer” device in an area ATM. On Saturday, May 27, a male suspect placed the skimmer device at an ATM located in the 9400 block of E. County Line Road. The financial institution recognized the device quickly and no customers had used the ATM before they were able to remove it. “Skimmers” are placed over the card slot on an ATM and made to look like part of the machine. A card reader on the device saves the users’ card number and pin code. This information can then be used to make counterfeit copies of the card. The suspect is believed to have installed two other skimmers on ATMs at two other branches of the same financial institution in Colorado Springs. There is a second suspect who was with the male. The two were in a Ford SUV. Anyone with information about the identification of these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information.