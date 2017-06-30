First Round of Concerts & Ticket Sales Announced

for the

Colorado State Fair

Internet Pre-Sales: June 30 at 10 a.m.

On Sale: July 1 at 10 a.m.

The 2017 Colorado State Fair’s Southwest Motors Events Center series includes a diverse, star-studded lineup. The stage spotlights will be shining on a variety of shows including country, classic rock, legendary musicians and up-and-coming superstars.

Our entertainment lineup is diverse and exciting with a budget-friendly price tag. Tickets purchased prior to August 24th include Fair admission, giving fans the opportunity to arrive early and enjoy a full day at the Fair with no additional cost. We will also be announcing the entertainment series for the Budweiser Rodeo Arena which will include an exciting lineup of rodeo, derbies, and monster trucks. – said State Fair General Manager, Sarah Cummings

Southwest Motors Events Center Lineup

Aug. 25 Gabriel Iglesias

Aug. 31 Gary Allan

Sept. 1 ZZ Top

Sept. 2 Skillet

Sept. 3 Hunter Hayes

Note: Tickets purchased from June 30-August 24 at 9pm (MST) include admission to the Fair. Any tickets purchased after August 24 will require the purchase of an additional fair admission ticket.

An internet pre-sale begins June 30 at 10am. Fair fans can join the Fan Club for a special pre-sale code by visiting www.coloradostatefair.com and click on “Join the Fan Club.”

Tickets officially go on sale on July 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased HERE , by calling 866-461-6556, or visiting the Colorado State Fairgrounds. You can also like us on Facebook for up-to-date information and Fair activities.

The Colorado State Fair runs August 25 – September 4, 2017. For more information, click HERE

The 2017 Colorado State Fair will mark the Fair’s 145th year as Colorado’s premier celebration of agriculture. The Fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual State Fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country’s largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado’s ties to the Hispanic culture.