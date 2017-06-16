Rockies draft four position players and four pitchers

SCOTTSDALE – On the second day of Major League Baseball’s 2017 First-Year Player Draft, the Rockies selected two right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two first basemen, one second baseman, and one catcher … all selections were from the college ranks.

Below is a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Rockies’ Tuesday selections:

Right-handed pitcher Will Gaddis, a junior out of Furman University, was selected in the third round with the 86th overall pick … the Brentwood, Tenn., native went 9-3 in 2017 with a 1.89 ERA (105.0 IP, 22 ER) with 16 walks and 89 strikeouts … his 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2017 ranks best in school history for a single season … earned First-Team All-Southern Conference honors for the second consecutive season … in his career at Furman, went 22-12 with a 3.43 ERA (28.1 IP, 110 ER) with 59 walks and 234 strikeouts … the 6-foot-1, 185-pound 21-year-old was previously drafted out of Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tenn.) by the New York Yankees in the 36th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but did not sign.

Right-handed pitcher Pearson McMahan, 20, was selected with the 116th overall pick in the fourth round out of St. Johns River State College (Palatka, Fla.) … in 2017, went 6-2 with one save and a 3.46 ERA (75.1 IP, 29 ER), 32 walks and 94 strikeouts in 13 starts and four relief appearances … he was a Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All American in 2014 … the Middleburg, Fla., native was previously drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but did not sign.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Kennedy was selected out of the University of Texas in the fifth round with the 146th overall pick … a junior, he went 8-2 with a 3.02 ERA (53.2 IP, 18 ER) in 2017 with 20 walks and 59 strikeouts in 19 appearances with nine starts … the 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tampa, Fla., attended Alonso High School, where he was a 2014 Rawlings-Perfect Game Underclass First Team All-American and a member of the National Honor Society … his father, Dave, is a strength and conditioning coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League.

First baseman Chad Spanberger, a junior out of the University of Arkansas, was selected in the sixth round with the 176th overall pick … the 6-foot-3, 235-pound native of Granite City, Ill., batted .305 (73-for-239) with 54 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs and 67 RBI across 60 games for the Razorbacks in 2017 … the home runs ranked second in the SEC, ninth in the nation … he is just the sixth player in Arkansas history to record 20 or more home runs in a season … across three seasons at Arkansas, batted .275 (123-for-448) with 73 runs, 22 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 105 RBI.

Left-handed pitcher Lucas Gilbreath, 21, was selected out of the University of Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) … he is the first Colorado native selected by the Rockies in this draft (Westminster) … in 2017, he converted to a starter and went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA (81.1 IP, 24 ER), 32 walks and 92 strikeouts … the 6-foot-2, 205-pound lefty attended Legacy High School in Broomfield, Colo., where he led Colorado Class 5A in strikeouts both as a junior (93) and as a senior (114) … received Second-Team All-Colorado Honors from The Denver Post in 2014, and was twice named First-Team Front Range League All-Conference … he was previously selected by the Rockies in the 36th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but did not sign.

Second baseman Bret Boswell, a junior selected out of the University of Texas in the eighth round (236th overall), batted .273 (54-for-198) with 34 runs, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBI, 33 walks and 39 strikeouts this past season for the Longhorns … a native of Rockwell, Texas, he was a 2013 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and a 2013 All-Region 1st Team member for Texas while playing at Rockwall-Heath High School … he was previously selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 40th round of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but did not sign.

First baseman Sean Bouchard was selected in the ninth round (266th overall) out of UCLA … played in all 57 games for the Bruins at first base and batted .306 (66-for-216) with 39 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 43 RBI, 26 walks and 47 strikeouts … lead the Bruins in all of those categories except walks and strikeouts … the 6-foot-3, 215 pound native of San Diego, Calif., was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2017 … played for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, and was a 2014 Rawlings-Perfect Game California Second-Team All-American and All-Region First Team Selection.

Catcher Austin Bernard, a switch-hitting junior out of Pepperdine University, was selected in the 10th and final round of the second day of the draft (296th overall) … a native of Valley Center, Calif., he batted .234 (11-for-47) with seven runs, two doubles, seven RBI, six walks and nine strikeouts in 2017 … the 5-foot-10, 190-pound catcher allowed eight stolen bases while throwing out eight baserunners … attended Valley Center High School, where he batted .340 across his high school career.

The Rockies made two selections on the first day of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, picking third baseman Ryan Vilade in the second round (48th overall) and right-handed pitcher Tommy Doyle 70th overall in the second competitive balance round.