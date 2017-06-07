Outfielder Gerardo Parra placed on the 10-day disabled list

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have recalled infielder-outfielder Jordan Patterson from Triple-A Albuquerque and have placed outfielder Gerardo Parra on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quad.

· Patterson, 25, will be making his first appearance on the Major League roster this season … he will wear uniform #25 … made his Major League debut on Sept. 8, 2016 and batted .444 (8-for-18) with one run, one double, two RBI and one walk in 10 games with the Rockies … in 53 games with Albuquerque this season, is batting .216 (41-for-190) with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 RBI … has appeared in 42 games at first base and seven games in right field with Albuquerque … was originally drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Alabama. Patterson Stats

· Parra, 30, is batting .318 (47-for-148) with 23 runs, six doubles, six home runs, 28 RBI and six walks in 49 games with Colorado this season … over his last 20 games since May 13, is batting .396 (21-for-53) with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI … with runners in scoring position is batting .432 (16-for-37), the highest batting average in the National League with runners in scoring position … in 1,139 career games with Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015) and Colorado (2016-17), has batted .276 (1,060-for-3,842) with 497 runs, 215 doubles, 40 triples, 69 home runs, 378 RBI, 247 walks and 75 stolen bases. Parra Stats

The Rockies have 39 players on their 40-man roster.