Colorado Corn District Meetings Today & Tomorrow
GREELEY — The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) and Colorado Corn Growers Association (CCGA) are hosting district meetings.
Districts 1 and 2— including Adams, Arapahoe and Elbert counties
- Thursday, June 29, 7:30 – 9 a.m., at the Colorado Corn office, 127, 22nd St., Greeley.
- In addition to hearing updates from both organizations and discussing the upcoming Farm Bill process, CCGA will host nominations for its District 1-2 director. Bruce Schlagel currently holds that position and is eligible for another term.
District 3 and 4— including Logan, Morgan, Phillips and Sedgwick counties
- Wednesday, June 28, at Holyoke from 12 – 1:30 and Sterling from 7 – 8:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information and to RSVP, contact or (970)351-8201.
