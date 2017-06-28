DENVER – A new ticketing partnership will begin linking Bustang’s® interregional bus service with Greyhound’s national route system in the next few weeks.

“This is an important milestone in our multi-modal mission,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Director of Transit of Rail Mark Imhoff. “Securing this interline partnership has been a priority since Bustang’s inception. The ability to link our local service with the national transportation network provides Coloradans with flexibility, convenience and choice when it comes to traveling throughout the state and the country.”

Greyhound has interline partnerships with a number of independent bus lines across the United States. “It’s a natural alignment as Bustang provides complementary service to our existing schedules, and links to many smaller towns in our system,” said Greyhound Regional Vice President, Evan Burak. In Colorado, places like Monument, Loveland and Eagle will now be connected to Greyhound’s 3,800 destinations across the U.S, Mexico and Canada.

Interline ticketing essentially permits passengers to use the same ticket for Greyhound and Bustang bus services.

“Those who take Bustang and Greyhound to common destinations have the option to use the tickets interchangeably,” says CDOT Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin. “It’s also an opportunity for Colorado customers to make connections to places beyond the Bustang system.”

For more information, visit www.ridebustang.com or www.greyhound.com.