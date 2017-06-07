The new law paves a way out for victims…

DENVER — Senate Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved Senator John Cooke’s (R-Greeley) legislation to provide victims of stalking, sex assault, and domestic violence a safe path out of harm’s way.

House Bill 17-1035 allows the victims of stalking, sex assault, and domestic violence to break their residential lease without penalty if they no longer feel safe.

Current law does not provide any recourse for these victims to safely exit a dangerous living situation without repercussions.

Violent crimes and sexual crimes against women and children are acts of cowardice that should never happen. Unfortunately, during my career in law enforcement, these cases came across my desk far too often. I’ve seen these crimes up close and the devastation they cause, not only to the women and families but to the community as a whole is often irreparable. With this law we extend to the victims the hope of a safe place to sleep, peace of mind, and the chance to rebuild their lives. – Senator John Cooke

THE STATISTICS: 1 in 6 women, and 1 in 19 men, experience stalking at some point in their lives. Of those women, 81% were also physically abused and 31% were sexually assaulted. – National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey

THE NEW LAW: The new House Bill 1035 only requires victims to produce a police report, restraining order, or letter from a medical professional attesting to the crime in order to create a pathway to safety for victims.

House Bill 1035 takes effect immediately.

Senator John Cooke

