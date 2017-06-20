The Aurora City Council will conduct a final vote tonight on an ordinance to allow city residents to vote on whether to remove a current city charter amendment restricting speedways from being developed within its boundaries.

If the ordinance is approved and the proposed November ballot initiative passes, it is expected the city would allow an entertainment hub, including a speedway facility, in its northeastern boundary, particularly “north of I-70 and east of Hudson Road” near Watkins. (See attached map)

A proposed half-mile setback from the nearest residential property would likely not include potential neighbors in unincorporated Adams County.

Tonight’s meeting is at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers and Aurora City Hall, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.