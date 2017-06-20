Aurora speedway ballot initiative up for final OK in front of city council tonight

| June 19, 2017

The Aurora City Council will conduct a final vote tonight on an ordinance to allow city residents to vote on whether to remove a current city charter amendment restricting speedways from being developed within its boundaries.

If the ordinance is approved and the proposed November ballot initiative passes, it is expected the city would allow an entertainment hub, including a speedway facility, in its northeastern boundary, particularly “north of I-70 and east of Hudson Road” near Watkins. (See attached map)

A proposed half-mile setback from the nearest residential property would likely not include potential neighbors in unincorporated Adams County.

Tonight’s meeting is at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers and Aurora City Hall, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

If a proposed Aurora ballot initiative to remove a city charter amendment restricting speedway development within the city limits is part of the November election is passed, city council members have tagged an area “north of I-70 and east of Hudson Road’ near Watkins as the most likely location. The green border outlines an even more specific area of the likely site.

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Aurora speedway ballot initiative up for final OK in front of city council tonight

The Aurora City Council will conduct a final vote tonight on an ordinance to allowRead More

ArapCo deputy in head-on collision with state trooper released from hospital

A Colorado State Patrol trooper and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy were both injured June 17Read More

  • Senzatela looks to extend home success

  • Full-scale emergency exercise June 15 through 17

  • MLB ROCKIES DRAFT ON FINAL DAY

  • Front Range Action Day for Ozone

  • FREE Weekend Event!!

  • Front Range Action Day for Ozone

  • Hickenlooper Orders Flags lowered to half-staff Statewide

  • Front Range Action Day for Ozone

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: