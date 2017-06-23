Backyard BBQ this Saturday

hosted by

Senator Rhonda Fields

Watkins, CO — Please join State Senator Rhonda Fields for a backyard BBQ this Saturday in Watkins. Several key agency leaders have been invited to discuss with local residents their department priorities and any current initiatives that might impact the Watkins community. Additionally, Senator Fields will provide a post-session update. The event is nonpartisan and open to the public. Watkins residents are invited to share their thoughts and concerns with government leaders and Senator Fields.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Home of Susan Dahncke, 1500 S. Ulm St., Watkins, CO 80137

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout