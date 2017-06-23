ATTN: WATKINS COMMUNITY
Backyard BBQ this Saturday
hosted by
Senator Rhonda Fields
Watkins, CO — Please join State Senator Rhonda Fields for a backyard BBQ this Saturday in Watkins. Several key agency leaders have been invited to discuss with local residents their department priorities and any current initiatives that might impact the Watkins community. Additionally, Senator Fields will provide a post-session update. The event is nonpartisan and open to the public. Watkins residents are invited to share their thoughts and concerns with government leaders and Senator Fields.
WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Home of Susan Dahncke, 1500 S. Ulm St., Watkins, CO 80137
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
ATTN: WATKINS COMMUNITY
Backyard BBQ this Saturday hosted by Senator Rhonda Fields Watkins, CO — Please join StateRead More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, June 23
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Front Range Airport Advisory Board Conference room in terminal, second floor @ 1 p.m.Read More