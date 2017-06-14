For the 25th year, African-American high school seniors from around the nation will research issues important to the African-American community during the Black Issues Forum (BIF) at Colorado State University June 13-17.

Students work for four days to research issues related to African-Americans in history, the public imagination, paths to higher education, science and the struggle for social justice. The event ends in a formal forum where students present findings.

Exposure to higher education

“The purpose of the Black Issues Forum is to expose high school students to higher education and Colorado State University,” said Bobby Browning, BIF director and senior assistant director of admissions at CSU. “After spending a few days living and conducting research on a university campus, this experience makes the pursuit of a college degree less daunting for the high school participants.”

In addition to researching issues related to the African-American community, students also strengthen skills in public speaking, teamwork and leadership. Colorado State University faculty, staff and current students help facilitate the program.

Students from across the country

This year, 65 students will gather from across the country. Students are traveling from Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.

For more information about the Black Issues Forum, contact Browning at (970) 213-4032.