You Are Invited to a Telephone Town Hall Featuring Senator Dominick Moreno & Senator Kevin Priola
|
You are invited to take part in a Telephone Town Hall discussion about the 2017 legislative session in the State of Colorado. This event is being hosted by Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Adams County, and will feature Senator Dominick Moreno & Senator Kevin Priola. We hope you can join us on the call starting at 7:00PM on Thursday. The phone number and pin to join the call are listed below.
May 25, 2017
Phone Number: 877-229-8493
When: Thursday, May 25th from 7:00PM – 8:00PM
Pin: 116417
Related News
You Are Invited to a Telephone Town Hall Featuring Senator Dominick Moreno & Senator Kevin Priola
You are invited to take part in a Telephone Town Hall discussion about the 2017 legislativeRead More
Gardner Meets with South Korean President’s Special Envoy
First Member of Congress to Meet with the Special Envoy and Welcome him to theRead More