You Are Invited to a Telephone Town Hall Featuring Senator Dominick Moreno & Senator Kevin Priola

| May 24, 2017

You are invited to take part in a Telephone Town Hall discussion about the 2017 legislative session in the State of Colorado. This event is being hosted by Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Adams County, and will feature Senator Dominick Moreno & Senator Kevin Priola. We hope you can join us on the call starting at 7:00PM on Thursday. The phone number and pin to join the call are listed below. 

May 25, 2017

Phone Number877-229-8493

When: Thursday, May 25th from 7:00PM – 8:00PM

Pin116417

Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

You Are Invited to a Telephone Town Hall Featuring Senator Dominick Moreno & Senator Kevin Priola

You are invited to take part in a Telephone Town Hall discussion about the 2017 legislativeRead More

Gardner Meets with South Korean President’s Special Envoy

First Member of Congress to Meet with the Special Envoy and Welcome him to theRead More

  • Senate Strengthens Penalties on Crimes Against LGBTQ and Disabled Coloradans

  • Addressing Colorado’s Substance Abuse Crisis

  • Gov. Hickenlooper Proclaims May 6 “Wildfire Preparedness Day”

  • Gardner Statement on Human Rights Violations in Russia

  • Sen. Fields, Rep. Weissman, Rep. Jackson, and Rep. Michaelson Jenet to Host Education Town Hall

  • Upgrading Colorado’s Education System

  • State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

  • Gardner Concludes Tour of the Western Slope

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: