LITTLETON — Colorado State University Extension in Arapahoe County is offering a series of free Extension Enlightens workshops this summer.

The first workshop is on growing tomatoes and will run from 12-12:45 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m.,Tuesday, May 9, at the Arapahoe County CSU Extension office, 6934 S. Lima St., Suite B, Centennial.

Colorado Master Gardener volunteers and horticulture staff will assist with insect and plant identification, gardening, and landscape troubleshooting.

Attendees must register online. The first 25 registrants for each class will receive a free gift. For more information, visit arapahoe.extension.colostate.edu or call (303)730-1920.

Watch The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News for additional workshops this summer.