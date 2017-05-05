WHAT: The Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Colorado law enforcement agencies will pay tribute to three law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2016, and one historical line of duty death. The following will be honored:

· Deputy Derek Geer, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW February 2, 2016

· Deputy Nathaniel Carrigan, Park County Sheriff’s Office, EOW February 24, 2016

· Trooper Cody Donahue, Colorado State Patrol, EOW November 25, 2016

· Moses Lovern, Pueblo Police Department, EOW May 11, 1891

WHERE: Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial located on Camp George West, 15055 South Golden Road, Golden Colorado.

WHEN: Friday May 5, 2017 10:00 A.M.

SPEAKER: The Honorable Donna Lynne, Lt. Governor of Colorado

OTHER ATTENDEES: Chief Scott Hernandez, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis, Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Colorado State Patrol will host a candle light vigil for all Colorado law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty on May 13th at 7pm. This Colorado Candlelight Vigil will be held in coordination with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. This event will be held to allow members of the fallen officer’s families and their agency members to show solidarity with those that made the trip to COP week in Washington D.C. The candlelight vigil will be held at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, at Camp George West in Golden.