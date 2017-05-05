DENVER — Today, the Senate passed Senator Don Coram’s, R-Montrose, bill expanding the definition of harassment to agree with Colorado’s law on bias-motivated crimes.

Under current law on bias-motivated crimes include actions based on real or perceived national origin, race, color, religion, ancestry, or gender.

An average of 1 in 3 teens is bullied or harassed, youth with disabilities are 10 times one likely to suffer harassment than a typical student.

House Bill 17-1188 adds physical or mental disabilities and sexual orientation to the categories in the harassment statue and raises those crimes from a class 3 misdemeanor to a class 1 misdemeanor.

“I’m proud of this bill,” said Coram. “By offering the same protections to these groups that we extend to those already covered, we can encourage more victims to come forward and report the crimes against them. More Coloradans will feel secure today.

House Bill 1188 takes effect August 9, 2017.