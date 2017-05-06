Washington, D.C. — Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., was among 11 senators who recently introduced legislation to reauthorize funding for critical projects like public schools, roads, and emergency services throughout western Colorado.

The Secure Rural Schools & Self-Determination Program would also retroactively approve payments through the program to reimburse counties for fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

Gardner spoke about SRS payments at an Energy and Natural Resources Committee May 2.

“When I travel across Colorado’s Western Slope and meet with county commissioners and other local officials, SRS funding is a top priority,” Gardner said. “Our counties need certainty in their budgets to fund schools, road projects, and other vital services my constituents rely on every day. Throughout my time in the Senate, I have worked to find a long-term funding solution to this program, and while the legislation will reimburse counties for costs they incurred over the last two years, I will continue to work with my colleagues and the Trump Administration to provide more certainty to those that rely on the program.”