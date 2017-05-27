Saturday plane, car show at local airport postponed

| May 26, 2017

WIGGINS — The 3rd Annual Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at Front Range Airport has been postponed because of this weekend’s rainy forecast.

No makeup date has yet been determined but airport officials will advise as the spring or summer progresses.

 

