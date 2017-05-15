A fitting tribute to the 21,183 law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice throughout U.S. history

WASHINGTON DC — Question: On what two days does federal law require American flags to be flown at half staff? Answer: Memorial Day (last Monday in May) and May 15, National Peace Officers Memorial Day. This tribute to American law enforcement officers is part of the historic crime bill that President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. At the request of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Public Law 103-322 designates Peace Officers Memorial Day as one of only two days each year during which government agencies, businesses and residents are to fly their U.S. flags at half-staff. “On May 15, we honor the sacrifices of our law enforcement officers by lowering our flags for National Peace Officers Memorial Day,” said Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund President and CEO. “The names of more than 21,000 men and women who wore the uniform grace the Memorial walls, and they deserve all the recognition this day bestows on them.” In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. As part of National Police Week, the names of 143 law enforcement officers killed in 2016, as well as 251 officers who died in prior years, will be formally dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, on May 13, during the 29th Annual Candlelight Vigil.