Metro Wastewater Reclamation District Celebrates Northern Treatment Plant Opening
Infrastructure investment strengthens system for 1.8 million Coloradans
The Metro Wastewater Reclamation District (Metro District) will celebrate the grand opening of its Northern Treatment Plant on the morning of Wednesday, May 24.
Planned since 1982, the new $417 million Northern Treatment Plant is one of the most advanced facilities in the Western United States. Built to support rapid community growth in the northern metropolitan region, it features proven water reclamation technology alongside onsite resource recovery for energy generation and agricultural applications.
WHO: The Metro Wastewater Reclamation District with Business and Civic Leaders
WHAT: Northern Treatment Plant Grand Opening
WHEN: Wednesday, May 24, 2017
9:00am – Gates Open and Limited Site Access
10:30am – Speaker Remarks
• Catherine Gerali, Metro District Manager
• John Stulp, Special Policy Advisor to the Governor for Water
• Dan Mikesell, Metro District Board Chairman
• Jacqueline Hinman, CH2M Chairman and CEO
11:30am – Speakers Available for Media Interviews
WHERE: 51 East Baseline Road, Brighton, CO 80603
About Metro Wastewater Reclamation District
Formed under Colorado law in 1961 to protect the South Platte River, the Metro District is the largest water reclamation provider in the Rocky Mountain West. The Metro District works with 60 local governments, including cities, sanitation districts, and water and sanitation districts to serve about 1.8 million people in a 715 square-mile area of metropolitan Denver.
