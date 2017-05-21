Gardner Meets with South Korean President’s Special Envoy

| May 19, 2017

First Member of Congress to Meet with the Special Envoy and Welcome him to the United States Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, today released the below statement following his meeting with President Moon Jae-In’s official Presidential Special Envoy, Dr. Hong Seok-Hyun and Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to the United States, Ahn Ho-young.

 Gardner was the first Member of Congress to meet with the Special Envoy and welcome him to the United States Capitol. Yesterday, President Trump met with Dr. Hong at the White House.

 “It was an honor to welcome Dr. Hong Seok-Hyun to the United States to congratulate President Moon on his election and to discuss the historic alliance between our nations,” said Gardner. “The ROK-U.S. alliance is forged in blood and I reiterated to Dr. Hong that America’s commitment to stand by our ROK friends against all external threats is unwavering. I look forward to working with President Moon Jae-In, Dr. Hong Seok-Hyun, and Ambassador Ahn in the months ahead to strengthen our alliance and friendship.”

 

