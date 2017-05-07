FOOD RECALL — Ellyndale Nutty Infusions recalled due to Listeria risk
Company name: Now Health Group Inc. of Bloomingdale, Illinois
Product names:
|
Item Number
|
Product Description
|
Lot Number
|
Best By Date
|
E0540
|
Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Roasted Cashew Butter, 10-ounce plastic jars
|
2125155
|
2/19
|
E0541
|
Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Ginger Wasabi Cashew Flavor, 10-ounce plastic jars
|
2124118
|
3/19
Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Distribution: Online and retail stores nationwide
