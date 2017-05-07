FOOD RECALL — Ellyndale Nutty Infusions recalled due to Listeria risk

| May 6, 2017

Company name:  Now Health Group Inc. of Bloomingdale, Illinois

 

Product names:  

Item Number

Product Description

Lot Number

Best By Date

E0540

Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Roasted Cashew Butter, 10-ounce plastic jars

2125155

2/19

E0541

Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Ginger Wasabi Cashew Flavor, 10-ounce plastic jars

2124118

3/19

 

Reason for recall:  Possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

 

Distribution: Online and retail stores nationwide

