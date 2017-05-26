CRIME ALERT — CAN YOU HELP SOLVE THIS CRIME?

May 25, 2017
 

You can remain anonymous and earn up to

TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000)

 

 

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of a suspect involved in the theft of a vehicle and electronics.

 

The woman is suspected of stealing a television, DJ equipment, and vehicle on Fri., March 17. Both the car and a piece of the DJ equipment were recovered. The television and other pieces of DJ equipment are still missing.

 

The suspect is described as a heavy set Hispanic female, approximately 24 – 30 years old, and about 6’ tall. She may go by the name “Jasmine Martinez,” “Jay Jay Martinez,” or “Baby Jay.” The suspect has multiple, distinctive tattoos: a skull tattoo on her right upper arm; a tattoo of the face of a cat on her chest; the word “Sagittarius,” baby footprints, and an “Air Jordan” logo tattoo on her left arm.

 

Anyone with information about the identification or location of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information.

 

 

Call METRO DENVER Crime Stoppers

720-913-STOP (7867)

 

Text to: 274637 (CRIMES) then title DMCS & enter your message.

 

Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.   
