Colorado will celebrate the inaugural Colorado Public Lands Day May 20
DENVER — Get out and celebrate Colorado! Colorado Parks and Wildlife along with partners are celebrating the inaugural Colorado Public Lands Day, Saturday. Free events, stewardship projects and outdoor adventures are being offered across the state to highlight the importance of our public lands
Colorado is the first state in the nation to establish its own public lands day. In May 2016, Governor Hickenlooper signed the bipartisan bill into law. The purpose of this new holiday is to celebrate the significant contributions that national, state, and local public lands within Colorado make to wildlife, outdoor recreation, the economy, and to Coloradans’ quality of life.
Colorado Public Lands Day will be an annual opportunity to give back to our lands and unify communities across the state. Not only do public lands conserve critical habitat for fish and wildlife, they also sustain a vibrant economic engine for Colorado. Whether it’s tourism, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking or dirt biking our public lands are a vital part of Colorado’s allure and natural beauty.
Some State Park events include:
For event information visit the CPW website, cpw.co.us and search Public Lands Day.
Additional events can also be found at copubliclandsday.com.
