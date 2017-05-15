Byers advances to Saturday’s district baseball semis

| May 12, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

DENVER — The Byers Bulldogs utilized a 6-run sixth inning for a come-from-behind 8-5 win over home-standing Denver Academy in one of two pigtail games in the 2A District 4 Tournament May 11.

The No. 5 green-and-white will face top-seeded Burlington in the first semifinal at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at Vista Peak High School, 24500 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora. The second semifinal pits No. 2 Front Range Christian against third-seeded Limon at approximately 12:30. The two winners will play in the district championship at approximately 3 p.m.

